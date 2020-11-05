Waco Police confirm fatal shooting at a local store

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco PD has confirmed there was a fatal shooting at a G’ Food Mart in the 1900 block of JJ Flewellen Rd in Waco.

The victim of this shooting is a 33 year-old male.

Police are still conducting interviews and they have no suspect at this time.

JJ Flewellen Rd is blocked off at Calumet Ave.

We will update this story when more details become available.

