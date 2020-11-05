Young voters in Central Texas anxiously await election results

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - With the oval office hanging in the balance, young voters across the country are extremely anxious as they await the results of the presidential election.

Young voters like Kirstin Martinez say awaiting the results have caused major amounts of stress. She adds that checking for updates have been draining, especially when considering which administration could have the biggest impact in Central Texas.

“I’ve been watching it on my phone all day at work and I really shouldn’t have because it makes me so nervous,” she said.

“I think there’s a lot of anxiety on both sides just because the race is so close. I am really not a patient person. I really wish I was, but I’m not.”

Texas A&M Central Texas Political Science Professor John Koehler says handling the economy, COVID-19, and government spending in healthcare, education and technology are big factors that could have a greater effect.

“A decision has been made, we’re simply waiting to finish counting,” he said.

“The two parties have different perspectives on government spending which I think would be the biggest change. So, the investment into those industries, education and others would have the biggest impact.”

With the White House still up for grabs, Martinez says one thing is certain, there will be a president in January and an announcement will come eventually.

“Take a deep breath and trust in our government,” she said.

“Despite the outcome, we still have another election in four years. Trust in your vote and always remember to continue to vote.”

Koehler says an electoral college tie at 269 would be the worst case scenario. In that case, the House of Representatives would make the final call.

