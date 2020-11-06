10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 12.11.20-12.13.20

(KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things happening around Central Texas!

Winter Wonderland at Fossil Creek Farm in China Spring will get you in the holiday spirit...with ice skating, a lighted candy cane lane, Texas snow...and much more! You can go Wednesdays through Sundays from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. now until December 27th.

It’s one of this week’s “10 Things To Do” --

Support local and shop the 4th Annual Holiday Extravaganza on Saturday at the Troy Texas Community Center from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

More holiday shopping to do? Make your way from shop to shop at the Salado Christmas Stroll this weekend. There’s a bonus weekend next weekend too!

Have Breakfast with Santa at the Copperas Cove Civic Center on Saturday morning.

or stop by and say hi to Santa at the Killeen Mall. Make sure to bring your Christmas list and mask. You can visit him this weekend or any day up until Christmas Eve.

There’s a Christmas Parade and Party in the Park in Troy Saturday evening. Festivities start at the old middle school and end up at Trojan Park.

Saturday, walk or run in the Holiday 5k Fun Run which starts at 8:00 a.m. at Lion’s Club Park in Killeen. 100% of the proceeds go to help black-owned businesses in need.

Experience Christmas on the Farm, Saturday, with hot chocolate, a candy cane maze and Santa... all at the Meandering Way Farm in China Spring.

Plus, cheer on the Baylor Bears as they take on Oklahoma state at McLane Stadium. Game time is 6:00 p.m.

Stay safe & have a great weekend!

Want us to include your event? Send information to camille.hoxworth@gray.tv or news@kwtx.com

