2 heavily armed men arrested outside vote counting center in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two heavily armed men found outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center were taken into police custody late Thursday night. This comes as mail-in ballots were being counted inside of the center.

Philadelphia police said they received information around 10 p.m. that individuals armed with firearms were on their way to the convention center in a Hummer truck. The vehicle with Virginia tags was found unattended on the 200 block of North 13th Street in Center City.

A few minutes later, officers stopped two armed men on the street. Police say they did not have a license to carry in Pennsylvania and were placed under arrest.

The men identified the vehicle as theirs. Police then searched the Hummer and found another gun.

The car has stickers on it promoting QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory.

Eyewitness News cameras captured one of the men being placed in handcuffs at 13th and Arch Streets.

Both men will face firearm charges but have not been formally charged yet, police said. Their names had not been released as of Friday morning.

It’s unclear what those men were allegedly intending to do. The FBI and Philadelphia Police are investigating the incident.

As of Friday morning, the Hummer remained parked on 13th Street. The Philadelphia Parking Authority has already ticketed the vehicle since it’s parked in a three-hour zone.

Eyewitness News is working to find out why it hasn’t been impounded.

Meanwhile, workers continue to count votes inside of the convention center amid legal challenges and lawsuits from President Donald Trump’s team.

Tensions were high outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Center all day Thursday as Trump supporters and Biden supports protested. Separated by barricades, Trump supporters on one side chanted, “Four more years!” and Joe Biden supporters chanted “Count every vote!”

Copyright 2020 CBS NEWS. All rights reserved.