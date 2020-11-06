Advertisement

El Paso gets trailers to meet possible COVID-19 death surge

five trailers from the Federal Emergency Management Administration have been brought to El Paso to help accommodate the surge of COVID-19 fatalities (File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: Nov. 6, 2020 at 1:13 PM CST
EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Officials say five trailers from the Federal Emergency Management Administration have been brought to El Paso to help accommodate the surge of COVID-19 fatalities in the border city.

Officials also said Thursday that Texas Funeral Service Commission also has been asked to help make an assessment of the needs of the area’s funeral homes and mortuaries.

Twenty-two more COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in El Paso County, bringing the county’s death toll for the eight-month pandemic to 639.

Mayor Dee Margo says family gatherings and house parties continue to spread the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The U.S. Department of Defense has deployed three Air Force medical teams to El Paso to help fight the surging coronavirus in the region," Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday.

The teams will consist of 20 military medical providers each and provide support for three El Paso hospitals.

