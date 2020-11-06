WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This weekend you have a chance to support veterans, help children in need, and get some exercise all at the same time.

The Heart of Texas Marine Corps League is hosting the Leatherneck 5K run Saturday at 7:30 a.m. at First Woodway Baptist Church.

All proceeds go to support the league and the Marine Corps Reserve will also be collecting toys for Toys for Tots.

At 7:30 a.m. there will be a Marine Corps birthday cake cutting ceremony in advance of the birthday of the Marines Nov. 10.

Sign up or make a donation online.

