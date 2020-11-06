Local mom never forgot stranger’s act of kindness, now she’s paying it forward

(KWTX) – Seven years ago Luz Rueda, then a 21-year-old single mother, was holding her screaming infant son as she wrestled over whether to use almost all of the money she had left before payday to buy diapers for her baby at the Wooded Acres H-E-B store in Waco.

She needn’t have worried.

A woman ahead of her in the checkout lane quietly paid for the diapers.

“I was so preoccupied with my son’s tears, I didn’t even notice the woman in front of me had paid for my box of diapers,” she said.

“I just felt so blessed. She didn’t' know how long I had spent trying to decide even to buy that box of diapers and she ended up buying them for me.”

“Even though this was many years ago, I still think about her all the time,” Luz said.

Luz never got a chance to say ‘thank you’ to the woman so she’s now paying it forward, seven years and two more children after that chance encounter.

She had a box and three bags of diapers at her home, so she posted an emotional message on the Waco Moms in the Know Facebook Page, sharing the story of the stranger who helped her and offering to do the same for other moms in similar situations.

“I would like to give to four young single mothers, but please feel free to message me even if you don’t meet these qualifications,” she wrote at the end of the post.

Struggling moms quickly began to message Luz and one by one came to pick up the diapers, some driving several miles for a few diapers, and all with stories of hard times.

“One of them told me she had lost her job through COVID,” Luz said.

“She had a fiancé but he is working out of town and she’s on her own. The other one is a single mom, pregnant and displaced right now, living with several people in a house that’s not her house.”

Luz hopes the mothers she helped will return the kindness someday to someone else in need.

“I had four people that I gave diapers to and I hope that they pay it forward like I did and I hope it brought as much joy to them as the woman brought me and I really hope she sees this and sees how she rippled into other people’s lives as well.

