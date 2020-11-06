Advertisement

Local social worker charged with 134 counts in election fraud investigation

Kelly Reagan Brunner, a social worker at the Mexia State Supported Living Center, has been charged with 134 counts in an election fraud investigation.
Kelly Reagan Brunner, a social worker at the Mexia State Supported Living Center, has been charged with 134 counts in an election fraud investigation.(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 6, 2020 at 7:18 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) – Kelly Reagan Brunner, a social worker at the Mexia State Supported Living Center, has been charged with 134 counts in an election fraud investigation involving the registration of 67 of the facility’s residents, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced in a press release late Friday afternoon.

She’s accused of submitting voter registration applications for the 67 residents “without their signature or effective consent, while purporting to act as their agent,” Paxton said in the press release.

Only a parent, spouse or child who’s a qualified voter of the county may act as an agent in registering voters and they must be appointed by the prospective voter to do so, Paxton said.

“None of the SSLC patients gave effective consent to be registered, and a number of them have been declared totally mentally incapacitated by a court, thereby making them ineligible to vote in Texas,” Paxton said.

“Registering citizens to vote or to obtain mail ballots without their consent is illegal. It is particularly offensive when individuals purport to be champions for disability rights, when in reality they are abusing our most vulnerable citizens in order to gain access to their ballots and amplify their own political voice,” Paxton said.

More than 75% of Limestone County voters cast ballots Tuesday for President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting: local teen tells police “he shot his brother”
Joe Biden defeats President Trump to become 46th president of U.S.
Texas man drives more than 300 miles to kill ex-girlfriend, then himself
With almost 70 students quarantined, local superintendent closes high school for a week

Latest News

Two shot, one fatally, overnight inside Bryan home
Hometown rap artist Larry “L-Dub” Workman shot and killed in Bryan home
Temple: First ever “Rucks on Main” draws dozens
Central Texans react to Joe Biden winning the presidential election
Temple: First ever “Rucks on Main” draws dozens