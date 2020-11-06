Local social worker charged with 134 counts in election fraud investigation

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) – Kelly Reagan Brunner, a social worker at the Mexia State Supported Living Center, has been charged with 134 counts in an election fraud investigation involving the registration of 67 of the facility’s residents, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced in a press release late Friday afternoon.

She’s accused of submitting voter registration applications for the 67 residents “without their signature or effective consent, while purporting to act as their agent,” Paxton said in the press release.

Only a parent, spouse or child who’s a qualified voter of the county may act as an agent in registering voters and they must be appointed by the prospective voter to do so, Paxton said.

“None of the SSLC patients gave effective consent to be registered, and a number of them have been declared totally mentally incapacitated by a court, thereby making them ineligible to vote in Texas,” Paxton said.

“Registering citizens to vote or to obtain mail ballots without their consent is illegal. It is particularly offensive when individuals purport to be champions for disability rights, when in reality they are abusing our most vulnerable citizens in order to gain access to their ballots and amplify their own political voice,” Paxton said.

More than 75% of Limestone County voters cast ballots Tuesday for President Donald Trump.

