Advertisement

Michigan couple with 14 sons welcome their first daughter

This November 2020 photo provided by Jay Schwandt shows Maggie Schwandt. A Michigan couple whose large family attracted attention by growing to include 14 sons welcomed their first daughter nearly three decades after the birth of their first child. Maggie Schwandt was born Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at a hospital in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Jay Schwandt via AP)
This November 2020 photo provided by Jay Schwandt shows Maggie Schwandt. A Michigan couple whose large family attracted attention by growing to include 14 sons welcomed their first daughter nearly three decades after the birth of their first child. Maggie Schwandt was born Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at a hospital in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Jay Schwandt via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 1:02 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEVIEW, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan couple whose large family attracted attention by growing to include 14 sons has welcomed their first daughter nearly three decades after the birth of their first child.

Kateri Schwandt gave birth Thursday to Maggie Jayne, who weighed in at 7 pounds, 8 ounces and entered a world filled with 14 older brothers.

Jay Schwandt tells the Detroit Free Press that he and his wife, both 45, “are overjoyed and beyond excited to add Maggie Jayne to our family.”

They live in the rural community of Lakeview, about 30 miles northeast of Grand Rapids.

The couple’s oldest child, 28-year-old Tyler Schwandt, says his parents thought they would never have a daughter after 14 sons.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local social worker charged with 134 counts in election fraud investigation
Deadly shooting: local teen tells police “he shot his brother”
Joe Biden defeats President Trump to become 46th president of U.S.
Texas man drives more than 300 miles to kill ex-girlfriend, then himself
With almost 70 students quarantined, local superintendent closes high school for a week

Latest News

Two shot, one fatally, overnight inside Bryan home
Hometown rap artist Larry “L-Dub” Workman shot and killed in Bryan home
Temple: First ever “Rucks on Main” draws dozens
Central Texans react to Joe Biden winning the presidential election
Temple: First ever “Rucks on Main” draws dozens