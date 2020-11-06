Advertisement

Local district shifts back to remote learning temporarily

By Katy Mendez
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:31 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Rogers High School and Middle School students will temporarily return to remote learning Monday after positive COVID-19 tests on campus.

The district says its data do not suggest that the cases were contracted school, but because the test positivity rate reached 2%, the campuses will be closed for deep-cleaning in accordance with Bell County Health District guidelines.

Rogers ISD is providing necessary resources to students that they normally would receive at school.

Hotspots are available to students without internet access at home.

Lunches and breakfasts will be provided daily at 11:15 a.m. outside the high school cafeteria.

Students may request lunches online or by calling (254) 642-7070 before 9:30 a.m.

Athletic practices may continue at the discretion of coaches.

In-person instruction continues at Rogers Elementary School.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local social worker charged with 134 counts in election fraud investigation
Deadly shooting: local teen tells police “he shot his brother”
Joe Biden defeats President Trump to become 46th president of U.S.
Texas man drives more than 300 miles to kill ex-girlfriend, then himself
With almost 70 students quarantined, local superintendent closes high school for a week

Latest News

Two shot, one fatally, overnight inside Bryan home
Hometown rap artist Larry “L-Dub” Workman shot and killed in Bryan home
Temple: First ever “Rucks on Main” draws dozens
Central Texans react to Joe Biden winning the presidential election
Temple: First ever “Rucks on Main” draws dozens