Local district shifts back to remote learning temporarily

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Rogers High School and Middle School students will temporarily return to remote learning Monday after positive COVID-19 tests on campus.

The district says its data do not suggest that the cases were contracted school, but because the test positivity rate reached 2%, the campuses will be closed for deep-cleaning in accordance with Bell County Health District guidelines.

Rogers ISD is providing necessary resources to students that they normally would receive at school.

Hotspots are available to students without internet access at home.

Lunches and breakfasts will be provided daily at 11:15 a.m. outside the high school cafeteria.

Students may request lunches online or by calling (254) 642-7070 before 9:30 a.m.

Athletic practices may continue at the discretion of coaches.

In-person instruction continues at Rogers Elementary School.

