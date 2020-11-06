Lacy Lakeview: Salon working through challenges of pandemic offers Veterans Day haircuts

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - Many businesses did not survive the shutdown at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic or the devastating drop in business that followed.

In March we told you about a veteran and his wife, a former first responder, opening up a salon just before it all began.

Catherine Chrzanowki is a former police officer and firefighter.

Her husband John is a veteran.

They opened up Siren Studios in Lacy Lakeview a week before everything shut down due to the pandemic.

Because the business was new and they couldn’t prove prior income they didn’t qualify for grants provided through the CARES Act.

Catherine says they take COVID19 seriously and to avoid contact they only serve one customer at a time.

But on the business side of things they had to use their advertising budget to stay afloat.

Catherine says through word of mouth they were able to gain some regular customers, and they’re trying to hang in there.

But they could use a boost and there’s still no second stimulus plan in sight.

Despite the issues they’re giving free haircuts to veterans and their caregivers on Veterans Day.

To make an appointment just call (254) 768-8337.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.