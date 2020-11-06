Sunshine & Warmth for the Weekend

We’ll be cooler tomorrow morning in the low-to-mid 50s with mostly clear skies and no fog Saturday morning before we reach the mid-to-upper 70s again. Clouds move back in Saturday night as humid air returns back into the atmosphere. The humid air Sunday brings us partly cloudy skies for most of the day and may help to raise temperatures close to 80° late in the day.

The next weather-maker comes in the form of a weak cold front on Tuesday next week. Outside of a few isolated showers, this front won’t bring us any meaningful rain, but it will drop humidity and overnight low temperatures through the rest of next week. Best rain chances look to be for the first-half of Tuesday. Tuesday’s front won’t drop temperatures too much as we’ll be in the mid 70s Tuesday and in the low 70s on Veterans Day.

Another cold front should sneak through Thursday or Friday bringing a low-end rain chance and maybe a small drop in temperatures.

Tropical Depression Eta has reemerged over the ocean waters and is expected to intensify as it heads toward Cuba and the Gulf Coast this weekend and early next week. It was the strongest storm this hurricane season and in the top-3 strongest November hurricanes on record, with max sustained winds of 150 mph before making landfall in Nicaragua. The system is now expected to bring flooding rain and tropical storm force winds to South Florida Monday and Tuesday.

