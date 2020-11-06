Advertisement

Temple: When a vision-impaired resident reached out, police officers stepped up

Temple police officers traded guns and badges for hammers and saws after a vision-impaired resident asked for help in repairing the ramp she uses to enter and exit her home.
Temple police officers traded guns and badges for hammers and saws after a vision-impaired resident asked for help in repairing the ramp she uses to enter and exit her home.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 1:10 PM CST
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple police officers traded guns and badges for hammers and saws after a vision-impaired resident asked for help in repairing the ramp she uses to enter and exit her home.

Officers volunteered to help, secured materials and donations from Lengefeld Lumber Co. and Lowe’s, converged on the home and went to work.

“We demolished the existing ramp,” Neighborhood Revitalization Manager Ron Germann said.

And within a few hours the volunteers had constructed a new wooden ramp.

“Serving and protecting the community does not just apply to on-duty activities,” police Chief Shawn Reynold said.

“None of the individuals involved did this to receive recognition. They simply heard and saw a need and went to work on making the situation safer for a member of our city.”

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: A group of TPD officers recently volunteered their time to rebuild a ramp for a disabled resident. We'...

Posted by Temple Police Department on Friday, November 6, 2020

