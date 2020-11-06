Advertisement

Texas man drives more than 300 miles to kill ex-girlfriend, then himself

Police were told a suicidal man was on the way to his girlfriend’s apartment.
Edinburg Authorities investigating murder-suicide(KRGV)
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 2:43 PM CST
LAREDO, Texas (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in which a man drove from Laredo to Edinburg to kill his ex-girlfriend and then himself.

KRGV reports the incident happened on Oct. 30.

Edinburg police received a call from the Laredo Police Department regarding a welfare concern at the 800 block of Russian Avenue.

Laredo authorities told Edinburg police a suicidal man was on his way to his girlfriend’s apartment and was armed with a gun.

Edinburg officers arrived to find the apartment had been broken into.

Inside they found a man and a woman dead.

The woman was identified as 23-year-old Alyssa Martinez and the man was identified as 25-year-old Alan Olivo.

Autopsy results are pending, however, investigators say Martinez had gunshot wounds to her body and Olvio had one gunshot wound to the head.

A handgun was also found near Olivo’s body.

