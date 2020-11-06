COVID-19 death toll in Central Texas rises to at least 400

(KWTX) – COVID-19 has claimed the lives of four more Central Texas residents, one in Bell County, two in McLennan County and one in Milam County, according to data released Friday.

The Central Texas death toll may now be as high as 421, but according to state data Friday at least 400 area residents diagnosed with the virus have now died including 103 Bell County residents; 12 Bosque County residents; 14 Coryell County residents, three more than the local count of 11; six Falls County residents; five Freestone County residents; seven Hamilton County residents; 16 Hill County residents; nine Lampasas County residents; 12 Leon County residents; 16 Limestone County residents; 147 McLennan County residents, 15 fewer than the local count of 162; eight Milam County residents, one fewer than the state count of nine; two Mills County residents; 34 Navarro County residents, six fewer than the local count of 40; four Robertson County residents, and four San Saba County residents.

Another 270 confirmed cases of the virus were reported Friday in Central Texas, raising the regional total to 26,915.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 7,545 confirmed cases on Friday, 7,221 of them new, increasing the statewide total to 942,539.

Of the total, 119,238 cases were active Friday, up 3,000 from Thursday, and 807,008 patients have recovered, state data showed.

The New York Times database, however, showed a total of 996,301cases in the state.

DSHS reported 136 additional deaths Friday, increasing the virus' toll in the state to 18,589.

At least 6,070 patients were hospitalized statewide Friday, up 116 from Thursday, and in the two Trauma Service Areas that include most of Central Texas, 123 patients were in hospitals, up from 115 on Thursday.

The Lab Test Report Date clinical positivity rate dropped slightly to 10.94% Friday from 11.05% Thursday.

An outbreak in the El Paso area is fueling some of the growth in the statewide case count.

Air Force medical teams were expected to arrive there by the weekend.

El Paso County is in a legal battle with the state over the imposition of restrictions that closed restaurants and other businesses in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.

A state district judge upheld the temporary shutdowns on Friday.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office will appeal.

Texas is providing $202 million in emergency SNAP food benefits this month as the number of COVD-19 cases in Texas continues to rise. The federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program provides food assistance to about 1.4 million low-income families and individuals in Texas. Residents in need may apply online.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District reported seven additional cases Friday, raising the county’s total to 6,754

Of the total, 531 cases were active Friday and 6,223 patients have recovered.

The health district reported the county’s 103rd death Friday, a Killeen man in his 60s.

State data, which include Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed an additional 83 additional cases Thursday, for a total of 6,853.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food to those facing food insecurity amid the COVID-19 pandemic at a drive-thru from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St. in Temple.

Rogers High School and Middle School students will temporarily return to remote learning Monday after positive COVID-19 tests on campus. The district says its data do not suggest that the cases were contracted school, but because the test positivity rate reached 2%, the campuses will be closed for deep-cleaning in accordance with Bell County Health District guidelines. In-person instruction continues at Rogers Elementary School.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Friday showed eight active cases of the virus and a total of 153 since Aug. 1.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Friday showed no active cases and a total of nine involving students and four involving staff since March.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed a total of 125 cases involving students and 150 involving staff since March 16 and 25 involving students and 15 involving staff in the past seven days. The district Friday reported one case involving a student at Alice Douse Elementary; one case involving a student at Cedar Valley Elementary; two cases involving employees at Fowler Elementary; one case involving a student at Maude Moore Wood Elementary; three cases involving students and three involving employees at Mountain View Elementary; two cases involving students at Reeces Creek Elementary; one case involving an employee at Richard E. Cavazos Elementary; one involving a student at Timber Ridge Elementary; two involving students at Trimmier Elementary; one case involving an employee at Charles Patterson Middle School; two involving students at Liberty Hill Middle School; one case involving a student and one involving an employee at Rancier Middle School; two cases involving students and one involving an employee at Smith Middle School; one involving a student at Union Grove Middle School; six cases involving students at Ellison High School; one case involving an employee at Gateway High School; one involving a student at Harker Heights High School; one involving a student at Killeen High School; one involving a student at the KISD Career Center; one involving a student and three involving employees at Shoemaker High School, and three involving transportation employees.

Friday night’s Killeen High School-Copperas Cove High School was canceled because of concerns about the virus at Cove High School where 12 students and four employees have active cases. Killeen High School’s Homecoming activities will be rescheduled.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed four cases at Temple High School; one at Bonham Middle School; one at Travis Middle School, and one at Garcia Elementary.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed one case at Chisholm Trail Elementary; one case at High Point Elementary; two cases at South Belton Middle School; 10 cases at Belton High School, and two at Lake Belton High School.

The health district has created a guide for safe holiday practices that’s available online.

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported two more deaths from the virus, an 81-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man, raising the virus' toll in the county to 162 according to local data.

State data showed 147 deaths.

The health district also reported 133 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, 45 of them from ongoing surge testing, raising the county’s total to 10,917.

Of the total, 709 cases were active Friday and 10,046 patients have recovered.

Sixty six patients were hospitalized, up from 60 on Thursday and 12 of them were on ventilators

Fifty one of the 66 are McLennan County residents.

The latest cases involve two residents who are 1 or younger; four who range in age from 1 to 10; 18 who range in age from 11 to 17; 35 who range in age from 18 to 25; three who range in age from 26 to 29; 21 in their 30s; 21 in their 40s; 12 in their 50s; 12 in their 60s; two in their 70s, and three who are 80 or older.

“Suspected sources of this increase include household clusters, parties, family get-togethers and other forms of contact outside the immediate family,” the health district said in a press release Friday.

“Even within the same household, one person can become infected with the virus and, before they know they are sick, they bring it home, and infect the entire household. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is urging residents to follow all COVID-19 protocols in order to address this uncontrolled spread.”

“Spread can occur at family gatherings or between friends meeting for dinner. Special occasions are especially risky because people are unlikely to make social distancing and mask use a part of these events.”

“It is essential that everyone continue to follow COVID-19 safety measures,” the health district said.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. Additional details are available online.

The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 90 active cases Friday, 76 involving students, eight involving staff members, four involving faculty and two involving contractors. Fifty two cases have been confirmed in the past seven days for a clinical positivity rate of 2.6%. Since Aug. 1, a total of 1,196 cases have been confirmed.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed 13 active cases Friday, four involving employees and nine involving students. Over the past three weeks, 138 cases have been confirmed, 120 involving students and 18 involving employees.

The Waco ISD dashboard Friday showed a cumulative total of 67 students, 69 staff members and six classified as “other” have tested positive for the virus since Sept. 28. The district reported five cases Friday at Dean Highland Elementary; three at Lake Air Montessori; two at Mountainview Elementary; 14 at G.W. Carver Middle School; one at the Greater Waco Advanced Healthcare Academy; one at the Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy; two at Indian Spring Middle School; four at University High School and one at Waco High School.

Indian Spring Middle School has shifted to online instruction in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 until at least Nov. 13. On-campus instruction has also been temporarily suspended at G.W. Carver Middle School until Nov. 30 and at Lake Air Montessori Magnet School until next Wednesday.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed one case involving a student and one involving an employee at Hewitt Elementary; one involving an employee at Speegleville Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Spring Valley Elementary; one involving a student at River Valley Intermediate; one involving a student and two involving employees at Midway Middle School; 11 involving students and three involving employees at Midway High School, and one involving an employee at a non-campus facility. “This week we have had more staff COVID cases than we had all school year,” Midway ISD spokeswoman Traci Marlin said. The district has a good idea about from where the cases came. “We still believe the efforts we are taking at school are working,” Marlin said.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed no active cases and 11 total since Aug. 19.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed three active cases at McGregor Elementary and 10 active cases at McGregor High School. McGregor High School students will shift to remote instruction temporarily Monday after 10 active cases were confirmed on campus and 67 students exposed to the virus were placed on quarantine, Superintendent James Lenamon announced in a letter to parents Friday. “Moving to remote instruction through the end of next week will provide an opportunity for a full reset and allow us to reopen on November 16,” he said in the letter. The school will be deep-cleaned.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Friday showed two cases involving students at Lorena Primary; one involving a student at Lorena Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Lorena Middle School and three involving students at Lorena High School.

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County reported 907 confirmed cases Friday, an increase of 22,

Of the total, 210 cases were active and 684 patients have recovered.

State data, which include Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates in the county, showed a total of 2,051 case and 1,912 recoveries.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed 16 active cases at Copperas Cove High School, four of them involving employees and 12 involving students; one case involving a student at Cove Junior High; one involving a student and one involving an employee at S.C. Lee Junior High; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Fairview Jewell Elementary; one involving a student at House Creek Elementary; two involving students at Williams-Ledger Elementary; one involving an employee at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, and one involving an employee at the District Training Facility. Cove High School’s game Friday night against Killeen High School was canceled because of the number of active cases at Cove High.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday showed 14 cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville where 46 inmates were on medical restriction; three cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit in Gatesville; four cases involving inmates and three involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 310 inmates were medically restricted and four were medically isolated; two cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville; one case involving an inmate and one involving an employee at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville where 40 inmates were on restriction and one was isolated, and three cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville, where 73 inmates were medically restricted and one was isolated.

State data show 14 deaths in the county, but according to local data the virus has claimed 13 lives in the county including a Copperas Cove man in his 70s who died on April 9 at Advent Hospital in Killeen, to which he was admitted on April 2; a Copperas Cove man in his 60s who was diagnosed with the virus on April 5; a Copperas Cove man whose death was reported on July 8, and a Gatesville man in his 60s whose death was reported on July 12.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County reported 709 cases Friday.

Of the total, 573 patients have recovered.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported 31 cases involving employees at the William P. Hobby Unit in Marlin and six cases involving inmates and seven involving employees at the Marlin Transfer Facility where 89 inmates were medically restricted and six were isolated.

The virus has claimed six lives in the county, according to state data.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County reported 695 cases Friday.

Of the total, 631 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed 16 lives in the county.

The first resident to die was a Mexia woman in her late 50s to early 60s with underlying health conditions who died on March 31 at Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County reported 1,508 confirmed cases Friday, an increase of nine, and 594 probable cases for a total of 2,102.

Of the total, 159 cases were active, seven patients were hospitalized and 1,903 have recovered.

The county’s death toll is 40, according to local data.

State data, based on death certificates and county of residence, showed 34 deaths.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

OTHER COUNTIES

According to the latest figures Friday Bosque County was reporting 433 cases and 375 recoveries. State data based on death certificates and county of residence showed 12 deaths.

Freestone County reported a total of 470 cases Friday. Of the total 439 patients have recovered. Five residents have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported four cases involving employees Friday at the William R. Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County was reporting 221 cases Friday. Of the total 173 patients have recovered. State data showed seven deaths in the county.

Hill County reported a total of 924 cases Friday, an increase of 17, and 750 recoveries. Sixteen residents have died. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases at the school’s Hillsboro campus. The Hillsboro ISD reported two cases involving students at Hillsboro Intermediate; three cases involving students and one involving an employee at Hillsboro Junior High and six involving students at Hillsboro High School.

Lampasas County reported 331 cases Friday, and 287 recoveries. Nine residents diagnosed with the virus have died.

Leon County reported 396 cases Friday and 298 recoveries. State data showed 12 deaths.

Milam County reported 569 cases Friday, an increase of 13. Of the total, 21 cases were active and 540 patients have recovered. Two patients were hospitalized Friday. The county is reporting eight deaths from the virus, but state data showed a ninth death.

Mills County reported 94 cases and 68 recoveries Friday. State data two deaths from the virus. The county’s first death from the virus was reported on Oct. 21.

Robertson County was still reporting 492 cases on Friday. Of the total, 124 cases were active and 368 patients have recovered. The county is reporting four deaths from the virus.

San Saba County reported 252 cases Friday and 101 recoveries. Four residents have died. The San Saba Transfer Unit was no longer on lockdown Friday. Two inmates and four employees had active cases of the virus Friday, 26 inmates were on medical restriction and two were medically isolated.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

