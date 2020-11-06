Waco: University Parks Dr. intersection to be closed for rest of the year

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The intersection of University Parks Drive and Webster Avenue will be closed to traffic Monday and will remain closed for the rest of the year as a contractor installs a box culvert under the road as part of the Brazos Promenade Project.

Starting Monday motorists on University Parks will be detoured around the intersection via Clay Avenue, South 2nd Street and Mary Ave. or Jackson Ave.

The city is advising those who don’t need to access a business on University Parks to follow the detour route onto Clay and then continue to South 4th Street and those who are leaving the downtown area to take South 5th Street to Clay and then turn onto University Parks.

