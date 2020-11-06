Advertisement

With almost 70 students quarantined, local superintendent closes high school for a week

In-person instruction will be suspended next week at a local high school where 10 active cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and almost 70 students are quarantined. (Photo: David Mark / Pixabay file)
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 6, 2020 at 7:17 PM CST
MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) – McGregor High School students will shift to remote instruction next week after 10 active cases were confirmed on campus and 67 students exposed to the virus were placed on quarantine, Superintendent James Lenamon announced in a letter to parents Friday.

“Moving to remote instruction through the end of next week will provide an opportunity for a full reset and allow us to reopen on November 16,” he said in the letter.

The school will be deep-cleaned.

Extracurricular activities may continue “so long as there are no positive cases in the individual program,” Lenamon said.

“These are difficult times,” he said.

“It is unlikely that this will be the last time we have to adjust our plans as we respond to the coronavirus.”

