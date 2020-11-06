Zoo’s chimpanzee fans name adopted baby, Maisie

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND (KWTX) - Thousands of avid chimpanzee fans who participated in a naming contest for a female chimpanzee baby at the Maryland Zoo named her Maisie.

Additional names in the running chosen by Chimpanzee Forest animal care team members, who are caring for the littlest chimp around the clock, were Asha, Olivia, Nyota and Tulia.

Adopted Baby Chimp Name Reveal CHIMP STORY: This morning's newborn chimpanzee weight check comes with a very special announcement! Posted by The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore on Friday, November 6, 2020

“We’re so happy she officially has a name,” said Pam Carter, Chimpanzee Forest area manager.

“Animal care staff use individual names, especially during training sessions. The chimpanzees all recognize their own names as well as each other’s and being able to call her Maisie will help us make the important introductions to the troop when she is ready.”

Maisie was born in August at the Oklahoma City Zoo and “is being hand-raised at The Maryland Zoo with the intention to introduce her to a surrogate mom, chimp Abby, when she has achieved age-appropriate milestones such as being able to stand on her own, cling to the habitat mesh, and crawl.”

