Central Texas County reports 176 new Covid-19 cases
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Waco-McLennan County Health District announced 176 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday afternoon.
Of the 11,093 total Covid-19 cases to date, 803 cases are active and 10,128 estimated patients have recovered.
61 patients are hospitalized Saturday and 12 are on ventilators.
There has been a total of 162 deaths in McLennan County.
