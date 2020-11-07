Central Texas County reports 176 new Covid-19 cases

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Waco-McLennan County Health District announced 176 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday afternoon.

Of the 11,093 total Covid-19 cases to date, 803 cases are active and 10,128 estimated patients have recovered.

61 patients are hospitalized Saturday and 12 are on ventilators.

There has been a total of 162 deaths in McLennan County.

