Advertisement

Central Texas County reports 176 new Covid-19 cases

Waco-McLennan County Health District announced new cases of COVID-19
Waco-McLennan County Health District announced new cases of COVID-19(WBRC)
By STAFF
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Waco-McLennan County Health District announced 176 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday afternoon.

Of the 11,093 total Covid-19 cases to date, 803 cases are active and 10,128 estimated patients have recovered.

61 patients are hospitalized Saturday and 12 are on ventilators.

There has been a total of 162 deaths in McLennan County.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local social worker charged with 134 counts in election fraud investigation
Deadly shooting: local teen tells police “he shot his brother”
Joe Biden defeats President Trump to become 46th president of U.S.
Texas man drives more than 300 miles to kill ex-girlfriend, then himself
With almost 70 students quarantined, local superintendent closes high school for a week

Latest News

New record high for US coronavirus cases
Nursing home COVID-19 cases rise four-fold in surge states
Tokyo holds 1-day gym meet to show Olympics may be possible
Fauci ‘cautiously optimistic’ about COVID-19 vaccine