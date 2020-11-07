Advertisement

Local boy scout troop clean Vietnam Veterans Memorial in honor of Veterans Day

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Boy Scouts from Troop 159 cleaned the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the Clara B. Mounce Library in Downtown Bryan in honor of Veterans Day.

Retired Marine Roger Sheridan says he appreciates the scouts for their service.

“These scouts coming out and kind of taking the baton of cleaning the monument and helping us with it means a lot and I think it means as much to them," said Sheridan.

Prior to the cleaning, the scouts were given a history lesson of the Vietnam War from local veterans. The veterans told stories of their time in service and inspired the group of young men to continue on their path of service.

Sheridan says the group enjoyed meeting with the scouts.

