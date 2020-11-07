Local community members joined Soldiers to remove trash at Fort Hood

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Central Texas Fort Hood Chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army teamed up with the Fort Hood “Operation Great Place Clean-up” Saturday morning.

Community members from across the area are working together to be a part of the solution, by removing trash from the Fort Hood main gate at the event.

Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur “Cliff” Burgoyne Jr Third Armored Corps Command Sergeant Major said, “The induvial, the Soldier, the community they have to choose to be involved so it’s a choice so what I would ask everybody to do is ask the question of how can I be a part of a solution and not a problem and so we bring forth solutions.”

The event is part of the AUSA’s Professional Mentor Program.

This initiative strives to increase partnership between Fort Hood Soldiers and the Central Texas community by providing mentoring programs with highly successful local professionals and networking opportunities with senior military, civic, academic, and business leaders.

The program also offers professional development forums to enhance military careers and helps strengthen the relationship between Soldiers and the local community.

