Deadly shooting: local teen tells police “he shot his brother”

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple police report that a teenager came to the police station at about 12:40 am Saturday morning and told police "he had shot his brother.”

Police said they went to the Woodbridge Crossing Apartments located at 202 Woodbridge Boulevard and “located the deceased 24-year-old male victim.”

Police are still investigating the shooting and say, “next of kin have not yet been notified.”

The brothers have not yet been identified. No additional information is available.

