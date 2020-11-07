Nice Weather The Rest of The Weekend with Rain Chances Coming Soon

We’ve got a nice evening ahead with temperatures in the mid 70′s to start out. Skies stay clear during the evening, so expect a nice sunset! After sunset we dip down into the mid 60′s, after which we’ll be in the upper 50′s during the overnight. Temperatures dip to the low 50′s to start your Sunday with some patchy fog east of I-35, with the best chances further south around Milam and Robertson counties. Any fog that forms is gone by 10am after which we’ll get plenty of sunshine during the afternoon, although we may see a few more clouds south of Highway 84. Highs will make it to the upper 70′s again.

As we head into the work week our rain chances will gradually increase, with a few spotty showers moving through on Monday followed by a cold front on Tuesday. Highs will hit the low 80′s on Monday before the front arrives on Tuesday, where highs will dip back into the mid 70′s alongside a few scattered showers. After the front we’ll have a gorgeous Veterans Day with highs in the mid 70′s under sunny skies. Another front moves through Thursday evening but only brings spotty rain chances heading into the weekend. Highs will stay in the low to mid 70′s heading into the weekend as well.

As far as Eta is concerned, it’s expected to push through Cuba and skim the west coast of Florida on Tuesday. It’s expected to stay as a tropical storm, dumping highs amounts of rain on the southern tip of Florida next week. Miami will see around 2 inches of rain though, with only around 1-1.5 inches of rain expected just north of that in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

