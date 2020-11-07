Stocks close a blistering week, even as uncertainty lingers
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:46 PM CST
NEW YORK (AP) - Wall Street took a breather Friday after a blistering rally that gave the market its biggest weekly gain since April and indicated investors see plenty of benefits from more gridlock in Washington.
The S&P 500 inched down by less than 0.1%, leaving its blockbuster gain for the week at 7.3%. It was the first loss of the week for the index.
While stocks cooled, the bond market got a shot of optimism about the economy from a report showing U.S. employers hired more workers last month than economists expected.
Treasury yields climbed, a sign of improved confidence.
