Stocks close a blistering week, even as uncertainty lingers

Wall Street took a breather Friday after a blistering rally. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:46 PM CST
NEW YORK (AP) - Wall Street took a breather Friday after a blistering rally that gave the market its biggest weekly gain since April and indicated investors see plenty of benefits from more gridlock in Washington.

The S&P 500 inched down by less than 0.1%, leaving its blockbuster gain for the week at 7.3%. It was the first loss of the week for the index.

While stocks cooled, the bond market got a shot of optimism about the economy from a report showing U.S. employers hired more workers last month than economists expected.

Treasury yields climbed, a sign of improved confidence.

