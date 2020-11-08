Another local high school closes, will shift to remote instruction

WACO, Texas (KWTX – Waco High School is closing at 1 p.m. Monday and will shift to remote instruction in order to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Remote instruction will continue through Friday and the school should reopen on Nov. 16.

"We started the school day with 21 teachers out following close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, waiting for test results, or for other reasons, Principal James Stewart said in a message to parents Monday.

“Since then, we learned that another person, who has been on our campus, tested positive and that 11 more teachers will have to quarantine as a result,” he said.

“While most of our teachers who are out are able to teach remotely, after this most recent case, the total number of employees out does present a challenge for appropriately supervising students without bringing large groups of students together in the same space. For that reason, we decided to transition to fully remote instruction starting this afternoon.”

Parents of University High School parents were notified Sunday that the school was shifting to online instruction through Friday after three more people on campus tested positive for COVID-19.

Principal Ricky Edison said those who came into contact with the tree have been notified.

Those students and employees have been told to stay home for 14 days from their last contact with someone who tested positive."

“Other people have also reported symptoms that could be a sign of COVID-19 or potential exposure to the virus and are awaiting test results. In fact, a significant number of campus administrators and teachers would be out this week following close contact with someone who tested positive, waiting for test results, or for other reasons,” he said.

Indian Spring Middle School has shifted to online instruction in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 until at least Nov. 13.

On-campus instruction has also been temporarily suspended at G.W. Carver Middle School until Nov. 30 and at Lake Air Montessori Magnet School until Wednesday.

