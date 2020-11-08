Baylor can’t hold on, fall to No. 17 Iowa State

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor started strong, but couldn’t hold off Iowa State in the second half. Iowa State defeated Baylor 38-31.

In the first half, the Baylor defense picked off Brock Purdy three times, and Baylor’s offense was able to put 21 points on the board. The Bears ended the half with a 21-10 lead.

The second half was all Iowa State. Cyclones' quarterback Brock Purdy passed for three touchdowns.

Baylor had a chance to score on their final drive of the game, but Brewer was intercepted in the end zone with 57 seconds left.

The Bears have lost four straight since beating Kansas in their opener.

Running back Craig Sqwirl Williams suffered a leg injury in the first half. Dave Aranda said the diagnosis is not good. The Bears also lost linebacker Terrel Bernard to a shoulder injury in the second half but he was able to return.

Baylor will take on Texas Tech on Nov. 14.

