Advertisement

Baylor can’t hold on, fall to No. 17 Iowa State

Baylor
Baylor(LUKE LU | Big 12)
By Darby Brown
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor started strong, but couldn’t hold off Iowa State in the second half. Iowa State defeated Baylor 38-31.

In the first half, the Baylor defense picked off Brock Purdy three times, and Baylor’s offense was able to put 21 points on the board. The Bears ended the half with a 21-10 lead.

The second half was all Iowa State. Cyclones' quarterback Brock Purdy passed for three touchdowns.

Baylor had a chance to score on their final drive of the game, but Brewer was intercepted in the end zone with 57 seconds left.

The Bears have lost four straight since beating Kansas in their opener.

Running back Craig Sqwirl Williams suffered a leg injury in the first half. Dave Aranda said the diagnosis is not good. The Bears also lost linebacker Terrel Bernard to a shoulder injury in the second half but he was able to return.

Baylor will take on Texas Tech on Nov. 14.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local social worker charged with 134 counts in election fraud investigation
Deadly shooting: local teen tells police “he shot his brother”
Joe Biden defeats President Trump to become 46th president of U.S.
Texas man drives more than 300 miles to kill ex-girlfriend, then himself
With almost 70 students quarantined, local superintendent closes high school for a week

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz Drive of the Night: Rockdale’s Cedric Mitchell
Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup: Lorena takes down Rockdale, takes the District 11-3A title
Shoemaker defeats Bryan, improves to 4-0 in District 12-6A
Bryan vs. Shoemaker