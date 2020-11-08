Central Texans react to Joe Biden winning the presidential election

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - With the election of Joe Biden, some have hope while others are hesitant.

In a predominantly Republican state, many say, in person and on social media, that they’re not too happy with the results.

Trump supporters like Melvin Rogers say they question the results and are calling for a recount in the battleground states. They say they support President Trump’s insistence that he take his fight to the Supreme Court to investigate missing ballots in those states.

“It’s not over yet and Trump ain’t giving up,” he said.

“I still can’t believe it. I believe they need to do a full-on recount, even if people have to come out and vote and show their photo ID again. I just think it’s really fraudulent, I really believe that.”

Meanwhile, Biden supporters like Juan Robles and Veronica Felise were grateful for the news.

“My daughter asked me if I saw the news, then sent me a text that said ‘Wohoo!’ So, woohoo! I’m glad he won," he said.

“Since Trump had his time to lead, it’s probably a good time for someone else to lead,” she said.

“Hopefully he’ll make some changes and those new changes will help.”

One thing that both sides can agree on, if Trump concedes the election, it’s because Biden won, fair and square.

“If it comes out that Biden really got all those votes, then props to Biden,” Rogers said.

“There’s nothing else we can do.”

“I think they’re open minded,” Robles said.

“I hope that many people are this way too. It’s time for us to treat each other better, no matter who we support or vote for.”

In the meantime, Biden supporters say they’re excited to see what Biden does with his administration in the next four years.

