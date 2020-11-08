Increasing Humidity Will Bring Rain Chances To Start Our Week

Overall our evening doesn’t look too bad, but it will get fairly muggy after the sun sets. Temperatures dip to the mid 60′s after sunset and stay there most of the night. Southeast winds will usher in a good amount of moisture from the Gulf, allowing for patchy fog and drizzle during the commute Monday morning. Visibilities will get low in many areas, so you may want to allow more time on the roads in the morning.

Luckily we’ll get a clearing during the afternoon with more sunshine. Highs will make it into the upper 70′s for most of us. After that, a cold front moves in Tuesday morning to bring scattered showers to the area. The rain moves out early afternoon, followed by beautiful Fall weather in the 70′s with low humidity. Veterans Day is looking very nice with highs staying in the mid 70′s, but we get warm and muggy afterwards as south winds return. Another front moves through on Sunday though, pushing the humidity out again and dropping highs into the upper 60′s to start the following week.

