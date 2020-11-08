Local NAACP reacts to Kamala Harris’ historic win

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -Killeen’s chapter of the NAACP is celebrating as Kamala Harris makes history as the first woman and person of color to be vice-president elect.

“This is such a proud moment,” said Killeen NAACP President TaNeika Driver-Moultrie. “This is a black woman that represent me, who represents my daughter, who represents my mother. It is because of her that we are able to continue to forge onward and to know that our dreams too can be a reality,” she said.

56-year-old Harris is the daughter of immigrants. Her father immigrated to the United States from Jamaica, her mother from India.

Her election into the vice presidency comes on the heels of racial unrest and months of protests in the US following the police killing of George Floyd. Driver-Moultrie said she believes Harris' position and visibility will allow conversations on racial equality to be more widespread.

“People have gotten to a point where they are fed up, they are tired,” said Driver-Moultrie. "I believe that with president-elect Biden and VP-elect Harris that we will definitely be able to start having those conversations with not just amongst each other but with other cultures as well.

In reflecting on the historic election of President Barrack Obama as the nation’s first black president, Driver-Moultrie said Harris' election is different.

“It is different because of who is sitting in the seat now because of 45,” she said.

As Harris makes history, her husband Doug Emhoff is set to become the nation’s second gentleman. He would be the first person to ever hold that title.

