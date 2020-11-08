Hometown rap artist Larry “L-Dub” Workman shot and killed in Bryan home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have confirmed local rap artist Larry “L-Dub” Workman, 31, of Bryan was shot overnight inside a Bryan home just hours after proposing to his fiance on her 30th birthday.

Workman and his fiance were shot shortly after midnight, said police, in the 1900 block of Wilderland Circle near FM 2818 and W. Villa Maria Road.

Bryan police said their investigation is on-going and detectives are following leads and at this point, they do not believe this is a random act of violence.

Family members tell News 3′s Rusty Surette that the victim passed away at the scene inside the house, not long after their proposal. Workman’s fiance was treated and released from the hospital. She later returned to the scene along with family and supporters by her side.

“This guy has thousands of fans. This is going to shock the music scene. I promise you, he was like the Tupac of Bryan. They loved him,” said longtime friend and fellow songwriter “N8Tek” of the Houston-area. “I’ve known him since middle school. We basically grew up together and I saw him last Friday. I’m in shock. We’re all in shock. He was a really, really talented artist who was going to do big things.”

Workman made headlines in 2016 after releasing a music video featuring a Hearne police officer. The song, called Don’t Shoot Me Down, was written and performed by Workman and criticized the use of deadly force by police officers.

On his YouTube page, Workman’s biography says: “Larry L-Dub Workman was born on February 3, 1989, in Bryan, TX to teen parents Mary Jones and Larry Workman Sr. His parents being so young, they received a great deal of help from Larry Sr.'s mother, whom he referred to as “Nanny” to help raise L-Dub. When he was in 6th grade L-Dub began his rap career. Several years later, he became part of a group referred to as “The Knuckheads.” By 10th grade, he began making a name for himself in the rap game by performing at sold-out shows locally. By the age of 15, he had already released several mixed tapes that gave him the street cred to take his rap career to the next level. Unfortunately, that life didn’t come without its set of challenges. At age 18yrs old, L-Dub ran into some trouble with the law and was sentenced to 9yrs in prison. During his incarceration, his music career was never far from his mind. He actually used that time to write music, study the industry, and start his own record label Cash Ova Everythang Inc. (COE).”

Workman does leave behind children, according to a family member.

If you have any information we ask that you contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

