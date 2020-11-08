Over one thousand acres harvested in a day after beloved Texas farmer dies of COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Area farmers came together to harvest one last crop for Tony Dill, after he lost his battle with COVID-19.

Dill, a man well known in both Brownfield and Wellman for his impeccable farming, farm advocacy and prison ministry, recently died from complications caused by COVID-19. In response, over 100 farmers and neighbors joined together to harvest his last crop.

“We have stripped probably…I don’t know fifteen hundred, two thousand acres today… and something like that can’t be done without a bunch of guys. This is a community of good hearted people.”

Neighbors brought equipment, man-power, fuel and even provided lunch for everyone who began working early in the morning till late at night.

“This is the kind of stuff my dad would do….its just kind of known that when someone goes down, you step in and pick up the slack for him”

Tony Dill is described as someone who would help others on a local and national level.

“He could be on Washington on Monday, fighting for something he thought was right in a farm bill. And then get on a plane a be back. He was big into prison ministry”

As, Ryan mourns for the loss of his father, who taught him everything he knows about cotton farming- he reflects on his blessings in disguise.

“Its times likes this you’re glad you live in west Texas,” Dill said.

