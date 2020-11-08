Local deputies look for teenage shooting suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’

FREESTONE COUNTY (KWTX) - The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Clyde Edward Washington Jr., 19, who they believe to be possibly involved in a shooting last Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred just south of Fairfield city limits in Freestone County.

Police say one individual received a gunshot wound to the upper left torso area. The victim received treatment at the hospital and was later released.

The suspect has an active warrant with the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say Washington is five feet, eight inches tall and weights about 140 pounds.

He is considered a felony fugitive and should be considered armed and dangerous, said police.

If you have information on Washington’s whereabouts, call 911 immediately or the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office at 903-389-3236.

