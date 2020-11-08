Advertisement

Local deputies look for teenage shooting suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Police say, Clyde Edward Washington Jr. is considered a Felony Fugitive and should be...
Police say, Clyde Edward Washington Jr. is considered a Felony Fugitive and should be considered armed and dangerous.(Freestone County)
By STAFF
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREESTONE COUNTY (KWTX) - The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Clyde Edward Washington Jr., 19, who they believe to be possibly involved in a shooting last Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred just south of Fairfield city limits in Freestone County.

Police say one individual received a gunshot wound to the upper left torso area. The victim received treatment at the hospital and was later released.

The suspect has an active warrant with the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say Washington is five feet, eight inches tall and weights about 140 pounds.

He is considered a felony fugitive and should be considered armed and dangerous, said police.

If you have information on Washington’s whereabouts, call 911 immediately or the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office at 903-389-3236.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Reagan Brunner, a social worker at the Mexia State Supported Living Center, has been...
Local social worker released on bond after being charged with 134 counts in election fraud investigation
University High School in Waco.
Another local high school closes, will shift to remote instruction
As the world continue to react to Joe Biden’s election victory, small business owners across...
Small business owners react to Joe Biden winning the presidency
Scaman mugshot
County considers suing outgoing Central Texas sheriff

Latest News

University High School in Waco.
Another local high school closes, will shift to remote instruction
Authorities confirmed the 17-year-old boy was found dead, but provided no further details.
Teenager found dead in vehicle at site of annual local town fair
Fifth through 12th grade students at a Central Texas charter school shifted temporarily to...
Central Texas charter school students shift to remote learning through Thanksgiving
Scaman mugshot
County considers suing outgoing Central Texas sheriff
Neighbors brought equipment, man-power, fuel and even provided lunch for everyone who began...
Over one thousand acres harvested in a day after beloved Texas farmer dies of COVID-19