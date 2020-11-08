Advertisement

Temple: First ever “Rucks on Main” draws dozens

By Alex Gibbs
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - For the very first time, a group of veterans and citizens gathered for “Rucks on the Main” 10K march on Saturday morning.

The march happened through the streets of downtown Temple and local neighborhoods.

The rucks were uniquely weighed down by canned goods and food which were donated at the end of the ruck.

The march recognized active duty, retired and fallen military.

Organizer and Army Veteran Wes Albanese says it meant the world to him to organize an event with the city to honor his fellow comrades.

“It’s very important having veterans from everywhere to get this event going,” he said.

“We show our appreciation for them and it makes our brotherhood strong.”

Albanese says he hopes to continue the ruck march every weekend before Veterans Day for years to come.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

