2020 Classroom Champions: McGregor’s Aimee Bowling

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McGregor’s Aimee Bowling is a Texas Best Chevy Dealer Classroom Champion.

Aimee Bowling is currently ranked at the top of the senior class.

“It takes a lot of time and dedication and flashcards, but I’m so happy,” said Aimee.

Along with a long list of organizations and clubs at McGregor, Aimee’s been on the track and volleyball teams. This year the Lady Bulldogs made the playoffs for the first time in program history.

Although they fell to Caldwell in the first round, it’s been a season to be proud of.

“We’re just so close and have so much grit and I’m just so proud,” said Aimee.

Her parents have had front row seats to see Aimee’s success in high school. Aimee’s Dad is an assistant volleyball coach, and her Mom is a teacher.

Aimee wants to go to Tulane next year, but the idea of moving away from home is bittersweet.

“It will be an adjustment but I’m excited to branch out,” explained Aimee.

Aimee has her sights on the next step, but will always be thankful for her time at McGregor.

“McGregor has given me such a great place to bloom and grow,” said Aimee.

Aimee eventually wants to become a doctor.

