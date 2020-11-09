A Few Cold Fronts This Week Bringing Few Changes

The first of two (or even potentially three) cold fronts will move through the area Tuesday morning. Tuesday’s cold front will only bring us a 20% chance of rain as a few isolated showers may form along the front. Unfortunately, not many Central Texans will see rain tomorrow. Ahead of the front, morning temperatures will be quite warm in the mid 60s yet again, but since the front moves through in the morning and doesn’t have a lot of cold air behind it, we’re not anticipating falling temperatures during the day. We will be able to warm back into the mid 70s as sunshine returns behind the front. You’ll notice a chance from Tuesday’s front Wednesday morning. The humid air currently in place will leave quickly and we’re expecting to be a bit chilly Wednesday morning as temperatures start out in the mid 40s. Wonderful weather is expected for Veterans Day though as temperatures warm into the mid 70s under lots of sunshine.

Temperatures quickly rebound back into the low 80s Thursday and should drop a few degrees into the mid-to-upper 70s Friday but should rebound into the low 80s again Saturday. A weak storm system will bring a weak cold front through the area Saturday. Saturday’s front will bring us a 30% chance of rain during the day and we could see a few non-severe storms too. Saturday’s front drops temperatures back into the mid-to-upper 70s Sunday but another front moving through Sunday night will bring us cooler air as temperatures fall into the upper 60s and low 70s Monday.

