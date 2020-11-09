Advertisement

Baylor LB Terrel Bernard, Sqwirl Williams ruled out for season

Baylor LB Terrel Bernard
Baylor LB Terrel Bernard(Baylor Football)
By Darby Brown
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor head coach Dave Aranda confirmed on Monday that LB Terrel Bernard and RB Craig “Sqwirl” Williams have suffered a season-ending injuries.

Bernard has a shoulder injury and will have shoulder surgery soon.

Williams has both ACL and MCL tears.

Williams was a recent spark in the Bears' offense that will be greatly missed. Bernard is Baylor’s leading tackler with 55 tackles and 3.5 sacks through five games.

