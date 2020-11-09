Baylor Men’s Basketball ranked No. 2 in Preseason AP Top 25
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor men’s basketball is ranked No. 2 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. This is the highest preseason ranking in program history.
Baylor received 24 of 64 first-place votes and earned 1,540 points, just one point back of No. 1 Gonzaga with 28 first-place votes and 1,541 points.
The Bears will face Gonzaga in the fifth game of the season on Dec. 5 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Baylor’s five-game stretch to start the season includes matchups against No. 18 Arizona State in the first round of the 2K Empire Classic, followed by additional potential neutral-site matchups against No. 3 Villanova and No. 8 Illinois. The Bears also play at Seton Hall in the middle of that five-game stretch.
All told, the Bears could play 12 of their 27 regular-season games against teams ranked in the top-19 of the preseason AP Top 25.
Following the four potential non-conference games against teams ranked Nos. 1, 3, 8 and 18, BU will play home-and-home matchups as part of the Big 12 Conference schedule against No. 6 Kansas, No. 14 Texas Tech, No. 15 West Virginia and No. 19 Texas.
2020-21 PRESEASON AP TOP 25
1. Gonzaga (28) – 1,541
2. BAYLOR (24) – 1,540
3. Villanova (11) – 1,501
4. Virginia (1) – 1,364
5. Iowa – 1,273
6. Kansas – 1,221
7. Wisconsin – 1,150
8. Illinois – 1,105
9. Duke – 1,073
10. Kentucky – 1,038
11. Creighton – 922
12. Tennessee – 919
13. Michigan State – 820
14. Texas Tech – 790
15. West Virginia – 651
16. North Carolina – 465
17. Houston – 438
18. Arizona State – 402
19. Texas – 380
20. Oregon – 375
21. Florida State – 351
22. UCLA – 336
23. Ohio State – 270
24. Rutgers – 190
25. Michigan – 160
Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.