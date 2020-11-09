Advertisement

Baylor Men’s Basketball ranked No. 2 in Preseason AP Top 25

Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) smiles with teammate Davion Mitchell (45) while walking past...
Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) smiles with teammate Davion Mitchell (45) while walking past Kansas guard Tristan Enaruna (13) following an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Baylor defeated Kansas 55-67.((AP Photo/Orlin Wagner))
By Darby Brown
Nov. 9, 2020
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor men’s basketball is ranked No. 2 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. This is the highest preseason ranking in program history.

Baylor received 24 of 64 first-place votes and earned 1,540 points, just one point back of No. 1 Gonzaga with 28 first-place votes and 1,541 points.

The Bears will face Gonzaga in the fifth game of the season on Dec. 5 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Baylor’s five-game stretch to start the season includes matchups against No. 18 Arizona State in the first round of the 2K Empire Classic, followed by additional potential neutral-site matchups against No. 3 Villanova and No. 8 Illinois. The Bears also play at Seton Hall in the middle of that five-game stretch.

All told, the Bears could play 12 of their 27 regular-season games against teams ranked in the top-19 of the preseason AP Top 25.

Following the four potential non-conference games against teams ranked Nos. 1, 3, 8 and 18, BU will play home-and-home matchups as part of the Big 12 Conference schedule against No. 6 Kansas, No. 14 Texas Tech, No. 15 West Virginia and No. 19 Texas.

2020-21 PRESEASON AP TOP 25

1. Gonzaga (28) – 1,541

2. BAYLOR (24) – 1,540

3. Villanova (11) – 1,501

4. Virginia (1) – 1,364

5. Iowa – 1,273

6. Kansas – 1,221

7. Wisconsin – 1,150

8. Illinois – 1,105

9. Duke – 1,073

10. Kentucky – 1,038

11. Creighton – 922

12. Tennessee – 919

13. Michigan State – 820

14. Texas Tech – 790

15. West Virginia – 651

16. North Carolina – 465

17. Houston – 438

18. Arizona State – 402

19. Texas – 380

20. Oregon – 375

21. Florida State – 351

22. UCLA – 336

23. Ohio State – 270

24. Rutgers – 190

25. Michigan – 160

