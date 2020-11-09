Baylor Men’s Basketball ranked No. 2 in Preseason AP Top 25

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor men’s basketball is ranked No. 2 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. This is the highest preseason ranking in program history.

Baylor received 24 of 64 first-place votes and earned 1,540 points, just one point back of No. 1 Gonzaga with 28 first-place votes and 1,541 points.

The Bears will face Gonzaga in the fifth game of the season on Dec. 5 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Baylor’s five-game stretch to start the season includes matchups against No. 18 Arizona State in the first round of the 2K Empire Classic, followed by additional potential neutral-site matchups against No. 3 Villanova and No. 8 Illinois. The Bears also play at Seton Hall in the middle of that five-game stretch.

All told, the Bears could play 12 of their 27 regular-season games against teams ranked in the top-19 of the preseason AP Top 25.

Following the four potential non-conference games against teams ranked Nos. 1, 3, 8 and 18, BU will play home-and-home matchups as part of the Big 12 Conference schedule against No. 6 Kansas, No. 14 Texas Tech, No. 15 West Virginia and No. 19 Texas.

2020-21 PRESEASON AP TOP 25

1. Gonzaga (28) – 1,541

2. BAYLOR (24) – 1,540

3. Villanova (11) – 1,501

4. Virginia (1) – 1,364

5. Iowa – 1,273

6. Kansas – 1,221

7. Wisconsin – 1,150

8. Illinois – 1,105

9. Duke – 1,073

10. Kentucky – 1,038

11. Creighton – 922

12. Tennessee – 919

13. Michigan State – 820

14. Texas Tech – 790

15. West Virginia – 651

16. North Carolina – 465

17. Houston – 438

18. Arizona State – 402

19. Texas – 380

20. Oregon – 375

21. Florida State – 351

22. UCLA – 336

23. Ohio State – 270

24. Rutgers – 190

25. Michigan – 160

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.