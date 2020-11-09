Baylor WBB’s Richards Placed on Lieberman Award Watch List for Point Guards

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor senior DiDi Richards is expected to make the switch to point guard for the Lady Bears for the 2020-21 season, and she was named Monday to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and WBCA Preseason Watch List for the Nancy Lieberman Award.

The Lieberman Award recognizes the nation’s top NCAA Division I point guard.

Richards has suffered a preseason injury to her nervous system after a collision with fellow senior Moon Ursin in practice Oct. 24. Her timetable for return is indefinite, but she has made progress after temporarily losing feeling below her knees.

A senior from Cypress, Richards was the National Defensive Player of the Year in 2019-20, collecting the honor from both the WBCA and Naismith. She was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and an All-Big 12 Second Team selection. Richards averaged career bests in points per game (8.2), rebounds per game (4.9), steals per game (1.7), and she shot a team-best 77.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Despite not truly playing point guard last season, Richards ranked 6th in the NCAA in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.9:1), 14th in the NCAA in assists (171) and 13th in assists per game (5.7). She led the Big 12 in all three categories.

