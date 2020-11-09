Advertisement

Bidens bringing two German shepherds, one a rescue, to White House

By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:22 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - When President-elect Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden move into the White House, their four-legged family members will join them.

The Bidens have two German shepherds named Champ and Major. They got Champ as a puppy in 2008 while Joe Biden was serving as vice president and fostered Major before adopting him from the Delaware Humane Society in 2018.

Major will be one of the first rescue dogs in the White House.

During the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden campaigned on social media with a promise to “bring dogs back to the White House.”

President Donald Trump and his family do not have any dogs or other pets, breaking the tradition of “first pet.” In the administration prior, President Barack Obama and his family had two Portuguese water dogs, both adopted while Obama was in office.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Kelly Reagan Brunner, a social worker at the Mexia State Supported Living Center, has been...
Local social worker released on bond after being charged with 134 counts in election fraud investigation
University High School in Waco.
Another local high school closes, will shift to remote instruction
Police say, Clyde Edward Washington Jr. is considered a Felony Fugitive and should be...
Local deputies look for teenage shooting suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’
As the world continue to react to Joe Biden’s election victory, small business owners across...
Small business owners react to Joe Biden winning the presidency
Scaman mugshot
County considers suing outgoing Central Texas sheriff

Latest News

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
Tanimura and Antle is recalling nearly 3,400 cartons distributed in 19 states and Puerto Rico...
Romaine lettuce recall hits 19 states and Puerto Rico
Stock futures surged Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, on news of a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine and on the...
Stocks burst higher, S&P 500 at record on vaccine hopes
University High School in Waco.
Another local high school closes, will shift to remote instruction
Authorities in Lauderhill, Florida, responded Sunday night to a report of a car that had driven...
Tropical Storm Eta dumps rain on an already flooded Florida