Central Texas charter school students shift to remote learning through Thanksgiving

Fifth through 12th grade students at a Central Texas charter school shifted temporarily to remote instruction Monday. (File)(WBAY)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Fifth through 12th grade students at Waco’s Rapoport Academy shifted temporarily to remote instruction Monday.

Students will return to campus on Nov. 30 after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Both of Rapoport’s elementary campuses are continuing normal operations.

Boxes containing five breakfasts and five lunches will be available to Rapoport Academy student starting Wednesday.

Information is available online.

The shift comes as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in McLennan County continues to rise.

On Saturday health officials reported 176 new confirmed cases, 99 from ongoing surge testing.

