Central Texas woman born the year one pandemic ended turns 100 amid a second

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman known for her positive outlook on life and her ability to make “lemonade out of lemons” celebrated her 100th birthday over the weekend in Waco surrounded by socially-distanced family members and friends who traveled from Houston, West Texas and as far away as Atlanta, Ga., to shower her with love.

Mary Holt Ballew turned 100 Sunday, but the celebration was held for her Saturday outside at the Arbor House Assisted Living in Waco, where she’s lived since 2018.

“Mary is always joyful and smiling. She is a very strong Christian lady who is full of grace and compassion. I have never heard Mary say a negative thing about anyone or anything,” said Karrie Pullin, executive director of the Arbor House.

Mary was born at her grandfather’s home in Granger on Nov. 8, 1920, the same year the Spanish Flu pandemic ended.

She grew up in Abilene and after graduating from Abilene High School attended McMurry University and Hardin Simmons University.

She married Audrey Ballew of Abilene, the love of her life with whom she had three children.

Her son Andy was diagnosed with polio when he was in the third grade and then died of cancer during his senior year in high school, but her two daughters were both at the party Saturday.

Caring for Andy throughout the polio epidemic was a round-the-clock job for Mary who did it all with grace and love.

“Andy was so brave in coping with it and accepting what he had to do to follow instructions and be obedient to those who would be caring for him at Gonzales, where the South Texas Children’s Hospital for polio was,” Mary said.

Two of Mary’s three children were born in California where Audrey was stationed during World War II.

After his service ended, the family moved to Sweetwater where Audrey owned the Sweetwater Brooms and Mop Company until retirement.

The couple later moved to a ranch in Brady.

Audrey passed away 20 years ago and Mary lived independently well into her 80′s and 90′s with help from her neighbors in Brady.

But a few years ago, Mary decided she wanted to be closer to family, so she moved to Waco where her daughter Cindy Ballew Loutherback lives.

“She called us one day and said 'I think it’s time I get close to one of you two girls and go to an assisted living,” Cindy said.

Mary embraced the Arbor House in Waco from day one and the employees and residents there embraced her, too.

She uses an electric chair, but that doesn’t keep her from participating in everything the facility has to offer.

“Everything they do she’s involved in,” Cindy said.

“Exercising, bingo, ring toss, devotional time,” Cindy said.

“She goes to everything they have. She has a door that leads to the patio and she takes care of flowers out there and her area is so pretty.”

Mary even found a way to keep that smile as COVID-19 restrictions kept her separated from her family for months.

“I watched many people go down through the pandemic but mother’s just been bright and shiny. That’s just her,” Cindy said.

“She’s always making lemonade out of lemons.”

The Arbor House wanted to make sure Mary’s 100th birthday was celebrated in a big way so the staff moved the party outdoors.

The staff sang to her.

They made her favorite meal of meatloaf, sweet potato and cranberry sauce.

Party guests included her two daughters, Cindy and her sister, Sherry Barsch, three grandkids, five great great-grandchildren and a few friends.

They greeted her with 100 balloons, cookies, flowers, a “Happy 100th Birthday” yard sign and a lot of love.

When asked what the secret to a long life is, Mary referred to her Bible and Proverbs 31, and in true Mary Ballew style, her birthday wish was about bringing joy to someone other than herself.

“Mrs. Mary what is your birthday wish?” an employee asked her.

“That each day of life can be a pleasant day for me and all associates with me in whatever the need or care is,” she said.

“I embrace you all.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.