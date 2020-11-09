Advertisement

County considers suing outgoing Central Texas sheriff

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Potentially more trouble is on the way for Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman who last week lost his bid for re-election after recently being indicted in a Texas Rangers investigation.

Falls County Commissioners are meeting at 9 a.m. Monday at the Annex Courthouse to consider suing Scaman in civil court to force him to provide information for an audit.

According to the agenda, Scaman has failed to provide requested information on the Jail Commissary Account, Inmate Welfare Fund, Inmate Trust Account, and equipment inventory as required by law.

The commissioners are also trying to stop Scaman from spending any of the department’s money until an audit is completed.

Scaman was arrested and indicted in September on charges ranging from sexual assault to official oppression.

Although his license to be a peace officer has been suspended by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, as it is an elected position, Scaman retains the office of Sheriff until his replacement, Democrat Joe Lopez, gets sworn-in in 2021.

