I-35 chase ends at local H-E-B store; driver arrested

Hugo Vargas, 31, remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday evening charged with evading...
Hugo Vargas, 31, remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday evening charged with evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle.(Lorena Police Dept. photo)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A chase that started early Monday morning on Interstate 35 in Lorena ended at the H-E-B store in Bellmead store with the arrest of a man wanted in Dallas County for engaging in organized criminal activity.

The vehicle, officers determined, had been stolen in San Antonio.

Hugo Vargas, 31, remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday evening charged with evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

He’s also held on the Dallas County warrant.

Bond was set at $5,000 on the evading charge and $125,000 on the Dallas County charge, but bond had not been set Monday evening on the unauthorized use of a vehicle charge.

The chase started shortly after midnight Monday morning after a Lorena officer tried to pull over a northbound vehicle for a traffic violation.

The driver refused to stop and headed north on the highway.

Officers from other agencies joined the pursuit, which ended when the driver stopped at the Bellmead H-E-B store.

No one was injured.

