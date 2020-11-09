Advertisement

Kroger, other grocers place limits on paper towels, cleaning supplies amid virus surge

By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - With the United States facing soaring new cases of COVID-19, at least three supermarket chains are limiting purchases of some products to prevent a resurgence of hoarding.

Kroger, H-E-B and Giant are again limiting purchases of certain pandemic favorites, including toilet paper, paper towels, disinfectants and, in some cases, hand soap.

The three companies say supply chains for securing these items are still strained after hoarding in the spring at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Research firm IRI reports about 19% of paper products and 16% of household cleaners were out of stock last week.

Nearly 60% of shoppers said they plan to stock up as winter approaches, according to an October survey by research firm Inmar Intelligence.

Johns Hopkins University reported more than 126,000 positive cases and more than 1,000 deaths from the virus on Saturday in the U.S. It marked the fourth day in a row that new cases topped more than 100,000, according to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Kelly Reagan Brunner, a social worker at the Mexia State Supported Living Center, has been...
Local social worker released on bond after being charged with 134 counts in election fraud investigation
University High School in Waco.
Another local high school closes, will shift to remote instruction
Police say, Clyde Edward Washington Jr. is considered a Felony Fugitive and should be...
Local deputies look for teenage shooting suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’
As the world continue to react to Joe Biden’s election victory, small business owners across...
Small business owners react to Joe Biden winning the presidency
Scaman mugshot
County considers suing outgoing Central Texas sheriff

Latest News

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
Tanimura and Antle is recalling nearly 3,400 cartons distributed in 19 states and Puerto Rico...
Romaine lettuce recall hits 19 states and Puerto Rico
Stock futures surged Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, on news of a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine and on the...
Stocks burst higher, S&P 500 at record on vaccine hopes
University High School in Waco.
Another local high school closes, will shift to remote instruction
Authorities in Lauderhill, Florida, responded Sunday night to a report of a car that had driven...
Tropical Storm Eta dumps rain on an already flooded Florida