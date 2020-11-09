Advertisement

Local intermediate school closed because of COVID-19 cases

RQ Sims Intermediate School in Mexia is shifting to remote instruction this week after officials learned of additional adult cases of COVID-19 on campus, the Mexia ISD said in a message to parents. (File)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) – RQ Sims Intermediate School in Mexia is shifting temporarily to remote instruction this week after officials learned of additional adult cases of COVID-19 on campus, the Mexia ISD said in a message to parents.

No student active student cases were reported on campus Monday.

The school will be closed for the rest of the week and on-campus instruction will resume on Nov. 16i.

“This step is being taken to decrease the transmission of all diseases not only COVID-19, but also flu, strep, and the common cold,” the district said.

Lunches make be picked up from 11 a.m. 1 p.m. daily this week in the Sims drive-thru line.

Technology and learning materials may be picked up from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Parents were advised to use the school’s bus lane.

Hotspots are available to families without home internet service.

“The choice to close the building to students never comes easily, but the choice is being made to ensure student health and safety,” the district said.

