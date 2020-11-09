Advertisement

Our Next Cold Front Arrives Tuesday

By Brady Taylor
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The first of two (or even potentially three) cold fronts will move through the area Tuesday morning. Tuesday’s cold front will only bring us a 20% chance of rain as a few isolated showers may form along the front. Unfortunately, not many Central Texans will see rain tomorrow. Ahead of the front, morning temperatures will be quite warm in the mid 60s yet again, but since the front moves through in the morning and doesn’t have a lot of cold air behind it, we’re not anticipating falling temperatures during the day. We will be able to warm back into the mid 70s as sunshine returns behind the front. You’ll notice a chance from Tuesday’s front Wednesday morning. The humid air currently in place will leave quickly and we’re expecting to be a bit chilly Wednesday morning as temperatures start out in the mid 40s. Wonderful weather is expected for Veterans Day though as temperatures warm into the mid 70s under lots of sunshine.

Temperatures quickly rebound back into the low 80s Thursday and should drop a few degrees into the mid-to-upper 70s Friday but should rebound into the low 80s again Saturday. A weak storm system will bring a weak cold front through the area Saturday. Saturday’s front will bring us a 30% chance of rain during the day and we could see a few non-severe storms too. Saturday’s front drops temperatures back into the mid-to-upper 70s Sunday but another front moving through Sunday night will bring us cooler air as temperatures fall into the upper 60s and low 70s Monday.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirmed the 17-year-old boy was found dead, but provided no further details.
Teen found dead in vehicle at site of local town fair; mother faces murder charge
Police Monday identified a Central Texas man who was shot to death by his teenage brother over...
Police identify local man shot to death by teenage brother
Kelly Reagan Brunner, a social worker at the Mexia State Supported Living Center, has been...
Local social worker released on bond after being charged with 134 counts in election fraud investigation
Scaman mugshot
County considers suing outgoing Central Texas sheriff
University High School in Waco.
Another local high school closes, will shift to remote instruction

Latest News

Fastcast Image
Cold Front Swings Through Today
Authorities in Lauderhill, Florida, responded Sunday night to a report of a car that had driven...
Tropical Storm Eta floods already drenched Florida cities
FastCast
Brady's Monday Evening FastCast
KWTX Fastcast Images
A Few Cold Fronts This Week Bringing Few Changes