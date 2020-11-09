Trump explores legal options in fight for White House

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After Joe Biden was named President – Elect on Saturday, President Donald Trump began readying his offensive moves to keep the office for four more years.

First, the President repeatedly claimed voter fraud, in several tweets that were censored. He said he would take his fight for the right to continue to be the President as far as the US Supreme Court, if he had to. But would he win?

Constitutional Law expert Dr. David Thaw said although the President may have said that, there are a few more steps involved.

“You never begin in the Supreme Court, the Constitution makes that very clear,” Thaw said. “So what we’re really talking about is the laws of each individual state.”

Thaw explained that the Trump legal team is likely looking at states and precincts to request a ballot recount. He said Pennsylvania has what’s considered a “liberal” policy on recounts, so it could be easy for them to demand one. However, Thaw said, the odds of getting the desired outcome after a recount are very, very low.

“To the extent that history is any guide, it’s extremely unlikely to result in any significant change,” Thaw said.

Thaw said in spite of the victory, President-Elect Biden may have an uphill battle in Congress, especially concerning the ongoing negotiations for an additional stimulus plan.

Since there are still several Senate seats undecided, it’s still not known which party will have majority control of the body once those races are decided.

But Thaw said it’s all in Biden’s approach when coming to the negotiating table, and that of party leaders in both the House and Senate.

“If they were to agree on an approach that was focused on trying to reach some kind of compromise that was agreeable to a Republican Senate majority, then they’re in a lot better position to be able to move forward on some of those issues,” Thaw said.

Thaw said one of the biggest issues that lies ahead for President-Elect Biden is the question of what the federal government can do when it comes to the COVID-19 response, and what it can’t.

“We’ve operated on this model of having the state’s handle everything,” Thaw said. “Turns out it’s not actually very easy for the federal government to implement all of the same things the states can in that regard. And that may raise a number of legal questions.”

