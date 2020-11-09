Small business owners react to Joe Biden winning the presidency

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As the world continue to react to Joe Biden’s election victory, small business owners across Central Texas say they don’t know what a Biden presidency means for them.

Beatriz Concepcion works for two small businesses in Waco, one a local makeup store and the other, a family owned restaurant.

She says with Joe Biden winning, not knowing what his pandemic plans are is cause for concern and if another shutdown is looming with a recent spike in cases.

“I’m just gonna say I pray he’s what this country needs,” she said.

“I think everyone’s nervous in general. Having two incomes is the means we use to provide for our family and it’s scary.”

Other vendors and owners like Meagan Norbrock think a Biden administration will lead to a second stimulus plan for Americans.

“We won’t have the revenue coming in,” she said.

“I’m hopeful that we’ll be compensated by the government.”

Local and state governments have taken the lead so far on fighting COVID-19, but after taking office, President-elect Biden could restructure the response.

Owners say that could mean the difference between remaining open or closing for good.

“It might be scary, some people might not be okay with it, but in the end, I think we’ll be fine,” Norbrock said.

“Something needs to shift, just so we can get back to some form of normalcy which I think everyone is striving and hoping for,” Concepcion said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.