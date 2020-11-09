Teenager found dead in vehicle at site of annual local town fair

RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - Police and deputies were investigating Monday after a teenager was found dead in a vehicle at the site of Riesel’s annual fair near the Lions Club facility at 1270 East Frederick St.

Authorities confirmed the 17-year-old boy was found dead Monday morning, but provided no further details.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and Riesel police are investigating.

“All I can say right now is we are assisting police and I’m talking with the chief right now about how we proceed on this,” McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said in a telephone call.

The teenager wasn’t enrolled in Riesel schools, but the Riesel ISD was aware of the incident.

“We have been working with Riesel PD on this matter and the person in question had not started school here. We will cooperate fully with the investigation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved,” Superintendent Brandon Cope said in an email.

(Paul Gately, Rosemond Crown and Drake Lawson contributed to this story)

