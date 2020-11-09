Advertisement

Texas state lawmakers can begin to pre-file bills Monday

By Hannah Hall
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Monday is the first day Texas state legislators can begin pre-filing bills for the upcoming session, and even though what the session will look like remains a mystery, some of this session’s biggest issues aren’t.

Late last week, the child advocacy group Children at Risk held an online forum to talk about the state’s political landscape, and what it could mean for children in Texas.

As in years past, one of the biggest issues will be education, and how to pay for it.

The state is facing budget shortfalls this year, but the Texas Education Agency is asking for more funding to be able to help students impacted by the pandemic.

Speakers at the forum say the legislature will really be at a crossroads.

“We have these two issues that are coming at the political and cultural and social confluence right now,” Jason Sabo, founder of Frontera Strategy said.

“A budget crunch that’s required a significant investment in public education with the implosion of our healthcare system and our public health infrastructure because of the stress of the pandemic.”

This year, the legislature will also redraw congressional and legislative districts in Texas, which is always a contentious process.

It’s still unclear how exactly this session will work because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the first day of session is Jan. 12.

